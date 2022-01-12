Paramore (Photo:DFree/Shutterstock.com)

After years of speculation, HAYLEY WILLIAMS of PARAMORE and guitarist and band member TAYLOR YORK have confirmed they are dating. The news broke in an interview in THE GUARDIAN that the group did to promote their upcoming sixth studio album, THIS IS WHY, to be released on FEBRUARY 10, 2023 (NET NEWS 1/12).

While fans won't be getting any details about their relationship, they did open up about what caused their recent hiatus. Following the release of their 2017 record, AFTER LAUGHTER, one of YORK's family friends died while the band was filming a music video. YORK commented on the event, "I didn’t know I had this capacity until that moment. We realized nothing is worth risking our health.” That's when they decided to step away from the band for a bit. WILLIAMS added, "Let’s see what it’s like to not hang our identities on Paramore all the time."

Despite confirming the relationship status, the couple refused to comment further. Click here to read more.

