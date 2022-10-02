HARDY (Photo: Ryan Smith)

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to BIG LOUD RECORDS artist HARDY and his team, who were involved in a serious tour bus accident over the weekend, involving hospitalizations. THE TENNESSEAN reports that the accident happened on Interstate 40 near NASHVILLE, where the bus overturned at about 2:30a (CT) on SUNDAY (10/2). The group was returning home from a performance at COUNTRY THUNDER at BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY in BRISTOL, TN.

The artist shared on INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (10/2), "After last night's show our tour bas was in an accident on the way home from BRISTOL. There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus. However, we were all treated for significant injuries. Our friend and bus driver needs your prayers, as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated, and we're all pulling and praying for him."

He continued, "I've been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks, which may cost us a couple of shows. My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days.

"Please keep our road family in your prayers, and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

