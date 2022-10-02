Celebrating 50 Years

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA's Alternative WUOG/ATHENS Alumni will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a free concert featuring PYLON REENACTMENT SOCIETY lead singer VANESSA HAY. The event will take place on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st, in the former 40 WATT CLUB performance room that is now part of SISTER LOUISA’s CHURCH in ATHENS.

The celebration will also include a special panel on OCTOBER 21st at 3p in STUDIO 100. The GRADY COLLEGE OF JOURNALISM and MASS COMMUNICATION will feature WUOG alumni RICHARD WARNER, MIKE HENRY, VAL CAROLIN, and CONDACE PRESSLEY for a discussion, “Talk about the Passion – WUOG at 50: Looking Back and Looking Ahead.” Dr. JENNIFER GRIFFITH, WUOG alumna and Senior Lecturer in Advertising at GRADY COLLEGE, will moderate this conversation.

SISTER LOUISA’S CHURCH will then host the alumni group for a happy hour and cutting of a WUOG birthday cake later FRIDAY afternoon, followed by an hour of old school karaoke before the PYLON REENACTMENT SOCIETY event. Rounding out the weekend’s activities will be a pub crawl on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd.

Alum RICHARD WARNER said, “UOG has launched the broadcasting careers of many over the years, but beyond that, it was the heart of our college experience. We made lifelong friendships and some of our most precious memories. Station alum are flying in from all over the country to see each other. It's been a long time...but in other ways, it was yesterday."

