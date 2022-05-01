Judd

The TENNESSEE high court vacated a ruling on THURSDAY (9/29) requiring local police to publicly release the findings of their investigation into COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member NAOMI JUDD's death, the ASSOCIATED PRESS reports. The decision comes after JUDD's family filed a petition in AUGUST seeking to prevent the release of records related to her APRIL 30th suicide (NET NEWS 8/15).

Those records reportedly contain police body camera footage, and video and audio interviews with family members recorded in the "immediate aftermath" of JUDD's death, AP reports. The family said the release of these interviews would cause them "significant trauma and irreparable harm," and claimed an exemption to the state's public records law, which allows for the release of such material.

On AUGUST 31st, a WILLIAMSON COUNTY judge ruled against the family, denying their request to keep the records private. But in last week's ruling, that judge's decision was vacated. AP says the state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but rather, sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing.

« back to Country Net News