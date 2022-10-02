Roberts

AMERICAONE RADIO/ATLANTA has added RON ROBERTS to PM drive for it's Progressive Talk Lineup. THE RON SHOW begins TODAY (10/3) at 5p and will air weekdays from 5p to 6p (ET) on AMERICANONERADIO.COM or the AMERICANONE RADIO App.

ROBERTS, a 25-year industry veteran, is a former PD for AUDACY Hot AC WSTR/ATLANTA as well as former SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA and On-Air talent. This is his first run in a Talk format.

ROBERTS said, "The Talk radio format is saturated with conservative voices, with the industry having little to no room for a reasoned response from a liberal/progressive perspective. My aim is to bring some balance to the dialogue by adding my voice to the fray. I'm a lifelong southern liberal, and know, from my travels throughout the southeast, that there are a lot more of us out there being drowned out by all the shouting from the other side. My goal is to provide a platform for them, and to rationally spell out how our nation's problems are solvable with substantive ideas and conversation, instead of demonization and division. Make no mistake, though; I'm not holding back punches and I'll call out bull**** when I see it, too. The future of this country, democracy in general, and the world on the whole, are all on the line."

Pres./AMERICAONE RADIO JEREMY BRASSEAL added, "From the time we launched back in 2020, AMERICAONE RADIO has been commited to building a Progressive Talk platform for GEORGIA. With the addition of THE RON SHOW, we continue to build on that promise. I am so excited about our partnership with RON ROBERTS. RON is a great guy and brings so much talent and his gift to gab to the table. I am honored to get to work with him on this project."

