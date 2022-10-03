New Offices Opened

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT PHILIPPINES has opened new offices in MANILA to be the home for SME PHILIPPINES and THE ORCHARD PHILIPPINES. The new offices with house A&R specialists and a digital marketing team to support SME PHILIPPINES' more than 70 local artists, discover and develop talent and promote music.

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT/ASIA and MIDDLE EAST Pres. Corporate Strategy and Market Development, SHRIDHAR SUBRAMANIAM commented, "Here, in the PHILIPPINES, the vibrant cultural fabric of the country has given rise to a new generation of artists who are pushing boundaries with their music and showcasing the best of local music. The cultural diversity and creativity in the PHILIPPINES coupled with the pace of digital adoption presents enormous opportunities for artists to create and share their music, and we are committed to supporting their efforts."

« see more Net News