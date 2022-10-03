Tomlin & Millard

PREMIER PRODUCTIONS, RUSH CONCERTS and WORLD VISION present: “CHRIS TOMLIN X MERCYME: A Winter Tour," stopping in eight cities 12/1-13.



“After years of incredible friendship, I am so excited to announce that I am hitting the road with MERCYME this winter for the first time! For me, there is no better way to close out 2022 than to come together and celebrate GOD for all he has done, is doing, and will continue to do in each of our lives…” said TOMLIN. “And since it will be DECEMBER, there may just need to be a “flurry” of CHRISTMAS songs in the night, hope to see you there!”



"Finally! I can't tell you how many times MERCYME and CHRIS TOMLIN have talked about touring together,” shared MERCYME lead singer BART MILLARD. “We've been friends for many years and we're so excited that it's finally happening. These nights are going to be special and truly a tour you do not want to miss."



Tickets go on sale FRIDAY (10/7) here.

