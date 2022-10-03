Raises Funds

CUMULUS News-Talk KMJ-A-F (NEWSTALK 580/105.9)/FRESNO has teamed with agriculture efficiency company, GAR BENNETT to raise $656,000 for the CENTRAL CALIFORNIA FOOD BANK for the 2022 FEEDING FAMILIES FUND DRIVE. GAR BENNETT matched every listener donation to drive the tot board during the day-long event.

GAR BENNETT Managing Partner KAREN MUSSON commented, "We are honored and grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support for the 2022 FEEDING FAMILIES FUND DRIVE. The generosity of VALLEY donors through this drive is truly amazing and gives hope to families, seniors and children struggling with food insecurity."

CUMULUS/FRESNO VP/Market Mgr. PATTY HIXSON added, "I’m overwhelmed by the support of our community. We can always count on the generosity of our KMJ listeners! A special thanks to KAREN and GREG MUSSON of GAR BENNETT, FARM CREDIT and AMAZON for their massive contributions and to our talented on-air team for their hard work on this important effort."

