Book Tour Set

BONO, LIVE NATION and PENQUIN RANDOM HOUSE have set a 14-city book tour in support of "SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story," the forthcoming memoir by U2 leader, BONO. The memoir is scheduled for release on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1st.

The tour, named "Stories Of Surrender," kicks off at the BEACON THEATRE in NEW YORK on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 and will make stops in BOSTON, TORONTO, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, SAN FRANCISCO, LOS ANGELES, LONDON, GLASGOW, MANCHESTER, BERLIN, PARIS and BONO's hometown of DUBLIN, before closing out on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28th in MADRID.

BONO commented, "I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience. In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell … Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

Additional information about "SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story" is available at surrendermemoir.com.

« see more Net News