Mays

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING has promoted GORDON MAYS from Brand Mgr./midday host at WRTB (95.3 THE BULL) ROCKFORD, IL to Dir./Programming & Content for the company's six-station cluster in ROCKFORD and DEKALB, IL..

In addition to WRTB, where he will retain his previous duties, MAYS will oversee Active Rock WXRX (104.9 THE X), AC WGFB (B103), Classic Hits WXRX HD-2, Sports WNTA-A (SPORTSFAN RADIO 1330) and Hot AC WDKB.

"GORDON joined us more than five years ago on 95-3 THE BULL, and has demonstrated leadership and collaboration with a growth mindset during that time," said Pres./GM MIKE PATERSON. "He’s led from the bottom up with a style that invites cooperation and forward-thinking."

MAYS' appointment is effective immediately.

« see more Net News