Joey And Nancy

NANCY BARGER is joining JOEY TACK for the new JOEY AND NANCY morning show at CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE. BARGER, a radio newcomer, is an East TENNESSEE mom of four who owns several local businesses, including a flower shop, an event venue and a clothing boutique. She is married to a middle school principal, and had a previous career as a corporate pilot for nearly 10 years.

TACK joined WIVK in JULY (NET NEWS 6/30/21), succeeding the station's previous TONY & KRIS morning show.

Learn more about BARGER here.

« see more Net News