SIRIUSXM adds DAN ABRAMS' TV network, "LAW & CRIME" to its streaming channel lineup. The simulcast features daily live trial coverage, legal analysis and original true-crime stories.

LAW&CRIME CEO and founder DAN ABRAMS commented, "I’ve loved being part of the SIRIUSXM family and am thrilled to be expanding our collaboration. We have been talking with SIRIUSXM for years about a LAW&CRIME channel that would bring compelling trial coverage and crime content to the platform, so it’s really exciting to see this come to fruition."

In addition to his LAW&CRIME network, ABRAMS is also the host of THE DAN ABRAMS SHOW from 2-3pm ET on SIRIUSXM P.O.T.U.S. channel 124 as well as the host of DAN ABRAMS LIVE on NEWSNATION, the Chief Legal Analyst for ABC NEWS and host of ON PATROL: LIVE on REELZ.

