New #1

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist COLE SWINDELL and his tenacious WMN promotion team for landing the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country chart this week with "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" after five weeks in the #2 spot. The record summits the chart in its 16th week, after first impacting radio in JUNE.

The feat gives SWINDELL three back-to-back #1 singles, following previous hits "Single Saturday Night" and "Never Say Never," all from his "Stereotype" album, released in APRIL. SWINDELL released an acoustic version of "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" TODAY (10/3).

“I continue to be blown away and humbled by the response to this song,” said SWINDELL. “I knew it was a special song when we wrote it, and I knew that it could be a big song, but to now see it happening because of the support of the fans and radio, has just meant so much to me. Thank you.”

His latest hit cleverly nods to JO DEE MESSINA's Top 10 breakthrough single from 1996, "Heads Carolina, Tails California," and borrows heavily enough from its source material to earn the writers on the MESSINA single, TIM NICHOLS and MARK D. SANDERS, credit here, alongside SWINDELL, ASHLEY GORLEY, JESSE FRASURE and THOMAS RHETT. NICHOLS, SANDERS and MESSINA herself all signed off on SWINDELL's homage prior to its release.

