'Wake-Up Mid-Missouri' Now On KWOS-A

ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KWOS/JEFFERSON CITY, MO has added WAKE-UP MID-MISSOURI featuring BRANDEN RATHERT to its morning show line up, simulcasting the show from sister station News - Talk KSSZ (939 THE EAGLE)/COLUMBIA, MO, its home for the past 7 years. WAKE-UP MID-MISSOURI has established itself as an influential force in statewide and local politics, social issues, and lifestyles.

RATHERT has been recognized for his work during the 2010 BP Gulf Coast Oil Spill, the unrest at MIZZOU in 2015, and has been awarded for documentaries on homelessness and SWAT teams.

WAKE-UP MID-MISSOURI also features local attorney STEPHANIE BELL with JEFFERSON CITY-based EHLINGER AND ASSOCIATES, CENTRALIA NATIVE HANNAH ADKISSON, ZIMMER News Director BRIAN HAUSWIRTH, and fellow journalist JOHN MARSH, the latter who has been with KWOS for 30 years.

ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS OM CHRIS CARSON said, “We are excited to take what has been an extremely successful show for COLUMBIA, and bring that to a much larger audience covering a broad portion of the center of the state. The way they approach each news story, no matter how local or national, and provide a take that appeals to every MISSOURI listener is incredible. Their service work to the community and relationships with newsmakers and political leaders across parties across the state is unmatched by any other radio show statewide! This is going to be fun!”

