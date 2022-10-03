Marinake (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has promoted NICOLE MARINAKE to VP/Partnership Marketing and New Ventures. She was elevated from her previous position of Sr. Dir./Marketing Partnerships.

In her new role, MARINAKE will work with SMN's regional and artist development teams to expand the label and artist footprint in the branding space, particularly at the regional level. She will also explore, identify and pursue business in the areas of new technology while still overseeing all national brand partnerships.

“NICOLE’s passion and dedication for our artists is her superpower," said SMN SVP/Marketing JENNIFER WAY. "Her expertise, innovative mindset, and winning personality are key reasons SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has developed invaluable relationships with key partners and subsequently brought to life smart and compelling collaborations, perfectly suited for our artists and their music."

MARINAKE joined SMN in 2017 as Sr. Dir./Partnership Marketing after working for THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY, where she created partnerships in the live music space with brands including ANHEUSER-BUSCH, JP MORGAN CHASE and more (NET NEWS 12/6/17).

