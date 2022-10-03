A Cool Yule

Tis the season for some of AUDACY's Hot AC stations to unveil their holiday season concert events.

Additional information and ticketing directions can be found on each of the individual station websites.

KALC (ALICE 105.9)/DENVER’s “Alice In Winterland” on 12/1; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY

KLLC (ALICE 97.3)/SAN FRANCISCO's “Alice In Winterland” on 12/2; Lineup: JOHN MAYER, ONEREPUBLIC, MATT NATHANSON

WMC (FM100)/MEMPHIS’ “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/7; Lineup: THE BAND CAMINO, ANDY GRAMMER, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY

WWMX (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE’s “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/9; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, ANDY GRAMMER, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY

WWBX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON’s “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/10; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, ANDY GRAmmer, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY

KAMX (MIX 94.7)/AUSTIN’s “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/12; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY

KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON’s “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/13; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY

