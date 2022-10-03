-
Some Audacy Hot AC Stations Announce Holiday Show Plans
by Tom Cunningham
October 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM (PT)
Tis the season for some of AUDACY's Hot AC stations to unveil their holiday season concert events.
Additional information and ticketing directions can be found on each of the individual station websites.
KALC (ALICE 105.9)/DENVER’s “Alice In Winterland” on 12/1; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY
KLLC (ALICE 97.3)/SAN FRANCISCO's “Alice In Winterland” on 12/2; Lineup: JOHN MAYER, ONEREPUBLIC, MATT NATHANSON
WMC (FM100)/MEMPHIS’ “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/7; Lineup: THE BAND CAMINO, ANDY GRAMMER, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY
WWMX (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE’s “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/9; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, ANDY GRAMMER, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY
WWBX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON’s “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/10; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, ANDY GRAmmer, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY
KAMX (MIX 94.7)/AUSTIN’s “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/12; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY
KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON’s “Deck The Hall Ball” on 12/13; Lineup: ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO, and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY