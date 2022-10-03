Y108 '8 Man Jam'

AUDACY Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH has announced plans for this year's "8 Man Jam" concert, set for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd at the RIVERS CASINO EVENT CENTER in PITTSBURGH. The lineup includes: JON PARDI, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LAINEY WILSON, NIKO MOON, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, NATE SMITH, and local artists FRANK VIERIA and CHRISTIAN BECK.

In other station news, the OCEANIC TRADEWINDS-syndicated BUD AND BROADWAY show is filling in on afternoons at Y108 this week while COOP is on vacation. JERRY BROADWAY and TIM WALL are in STEEL CITY, originating their show from Y108 and checking out local delicacies.

