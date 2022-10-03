Berns & DJ Vince 1 Allo

VOX Top 40 WXXX-A-F (95 Triple X)/BURLINGTON, VT has named ASHLEY "BERNS" BERNSTEIN the new Night Host effective immediately. BERNS was an intern at VOX AM/FM in 2019 pre-pandemic and returned part-time in FEBRUARY of this year.

PD KWAME DANKWA said of her hire, "The first day I met ASHLEY in the office, I saw her excitement for the business, and I knew we had something! She is ready to learn and has already jumped into the mix; as an industry, we need more people like her!"

Also, starting FRIDAY nights this OCTOBER, VERMONT native VINCENT, "DJ VINCE 1 ALLO," will be hosting the "Friday Night House Party" from 10p-1a. VINCE 1 can also be heard on iHEARTMEDIA's Rhythm CHR KOHT (Hot 98.3)/TUCSON, AZ, and SPINCYCLE on iHEARTRADIO.

In other news for the station, Midday host JENNIFER “JENNA GEE” GRULLON was recently interviewed by local CBS affiliate WCAX-TV for their feature on HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH.

GEE is the market's first Latin American female radio host. When asked about how her culture influences her work, she replied, “There’s an interesting community of people that live here, and there’s a diverse community that’s growing and expanding, so I’m excited to contribute to that with my Dominican and Puerto Rican background,” Watch the interview here.

