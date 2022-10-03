Brewster

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS has inked former CHERRY CREEK MEDIA CEO JONATHAN BREWSTER in the same capacity. BREWSTER had been with CHERRY CREEK MEDIA until its sale to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA in JUNE (NET NEWS 3/24).

JASON WOLFF, President of EL DORADO BROADCASTERS parent company FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, commented, "JONATHAN has a proven track record of success in radio and local media. I’m looking forward to seeing where he can take EL DORADO."

BREWSTER added, "The EL DORADO BROADCASTERS team has stayed true to the mission of local media: professionals committed to serving their communities with compelling content and helping local businesses succeed. EL DORADO’s dominant position in each market is proof that locally-focused media still wins. I'm excited to join the team and will focus on enabling innovation and expansion in this great organization."

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS owns 10 radio stations, as well as events, news websites and digital properties serving CALIFORNIA and ARIZONA.

