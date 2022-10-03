Postponed

With just weeks to go until show time, the MOON CRUSH: HARVEST MOON festival, which had been scheduled for OCTOBER 27-29 in MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, has been unexpectedly called off over an insurance issue. The event was to have included headliners ERIC CHURCH and TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS.

Event organizer TOPEKA posted a statement on its website saying that with "heavy hearts" the event has been postponed "to a date to be determined in the future," citing "circumstances beyond our control." They went on to explain, "We were recently informed by our current insurance carrier, who has provided coverage for our previous MOON CRUSH music vacations, that they are no longer able to underwrite the necessary coverage limits for our MOON CRUSH: HARVEST MOON event that would protect our guests, artists and vendors in the case of a cancellation due to weather. Despite tireless efforts by our team to find another carrier, we have been unsuccessful."

In addition to full refunds, the event is offering ticketed customers a $100 credit toward future events, which include MOON CRUSH 2023: PINK MOON, already scheduled for APRIL 20-23 in MIRAMAR BEACH, with headliners THE BLACK CROWES, JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT, THE AVETT BROTHERS and more.

