ALPHA MEDIA/FREDERICKSBURG, VA Content Dir./OM BILL WEST has announced he will be exiting his position due to ongoing family health issues. He will remain in the job most likely until his replacement is found, or until the end of the year. The four-station cluster includes Country WFLS, Classic Rock WWUZ (96.8 THE ROCK), Top 40 WVBX (LIVE 99.3) and News-Talk-Sports WNTX.

WEST tells ALL ACCESS of his decision, "I've had a good run in radio with people such as BILL DUNNAVANT (WZYP), JIM RICHARDS (VALLIE RICHARDS DONOVAN CONSULTING), and others creating avenues for success. I have relocated to FLORIDA and plan on taking care of our family, playing a little golf, getting on a motorcycle ride, and working part-time voice tracking for anyone who needs me!" WEST has set up a home office on the east coast of FLORIDA near VERO BEACH.

WEST's exit leaves a prime opening to fill his position. Interested candidates can apply here.

