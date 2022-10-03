Celebrating 50 Years of Radio

The town of HONESDALE, PA is called the “Birthplace of the American Railroad,” so to celebrate their 50th anniversary of operating that area’s first radio station, BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP took local listeners, past and present radio personalities, sponsors and community leaders on a special train ride on the historic STOURBRIDGE LINE RAILROAD. The event also included a bonfire, games, and one listener won a 10-day cruise to the CARIBBEAN.

BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP GM EMILY GRILLO said, “It was a thrill to be able to pay homage to WDNH's namesake, the D&H RAILROAD, by including it as the unique form of transportation to the anniversary party. Even on a chilly FRIDAY night, loyal listeners, clients, friends and family reveled in the magical evening that we put together to celebrate our history and importance in our communities.”

BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP President VINCE BENEDETTO said, “This gathering pays tribute to the iconic history of both broadcast radio and the railroad, and their enduring impact on Northeast PENNSYLVANIA. He reminded them to ‘mark their calendars for 50 years from now … when we’ll be gathering once again to celebrate the 100th anniversary!’”

BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP operates POCONO MOUNTAINS Hot AC WDNH/HONESDALE, PA, Classic Hits WYCY/HAWLEY, PA, WAYNE PIKE NEWS RADIO News/Talk WPSN-A/W270CC (101.9)/W273DM (102.5)/W282BF (104.3)/HONESDALE, PA, Talk WTRW (94.3)/CARBONDALE, PA in the POCONOS in PENNSYLVANIA.





