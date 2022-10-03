iHeart Media AudioCon

A report from iHEARTMEDIA at their recent AUDIOCON event in LAS VEGAS found that while about 30% of people in the US’s media consumption is through audio, only 9% of the advertising dollars go to this medium.

Data from analytics firm NEUSTAR found advertisers in the telecom, auto and financial services sectors are, on average, 22-23% underinvested in audio. Neustar VP/Consulting JOE PAGANO said, “Move money from less efficient tactics. You can change the mix and move the needle."

iHEARTMEDIA CEO BOB PITTMAN said, “We have huge reach. We not only give you access to relevant audiences but access to the data and analytics to now target and measure performance." He said that radio reaches about 90% of adults weekly. That's according to Nielsen. And Edison Research reports that 30% of Americans 12+ listen to podcasts monthly.

