JAKE CHAPMAN has been named as play-by-play host for the 2022-2023 season on iHEARTMEDIA Sports WYGM-A/W245CL (96.9 The Game)/ORLANDO, and the MAGIC RADIO NETWORK.

JAKE CHAPMAN got his start with the NBA’s ORLANDO MAGIC as a radio intern in 2006, and later became the game producer from 2009 to 2014. Following radio positions with the DETROIT PISTONS and CLEVELAND CALALIERS, CHAPMAN returned to ORLANDO in 2019, working with the ORLANDO MAGIC AUDIO NETWORK developing podcasts and taking over pre-and post-game hosting responsibilities for all games.

