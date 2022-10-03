Offering Aid

With a number of radio and TV stations and their employees hard hit by the impacts of HURRICANEs FIONA and IAN, the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA announced qualifying colleagues will receive emergency aid, which includes requests already received from individuals who work at UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEMS, and the AMERICA CV STATION GROUP.

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA President TIM MCCARTHY said, “Our Emergency Grant Program is set up with a streamlined vetting process that allows us to move quickly and get checks to those in desperate need quickly. Broken pipes, power outages, displacement, and more have brought devastation to many of our colleagues. We’ve already reached out to groups and state associations in the areas affected by HURRICANEs FIONA and IAN and asked them to let their employees and members know that we are here to provide aid to those who need it most. We’re asking every broadcaster in affected areas to help us get the word out to those who may qualify for assistance.”

Broadcasters can apply for emergency aid and see if they qualify by clicking here.

Donations to the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA can be made here.

« see more Net News