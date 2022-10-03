Honoring Seven Female Leaders In Media

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA (AWM) has announced the seven honorees for the GRACIES LEADERSHIP AWARDS on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14th, at TRIBECA 360 in NEW YORK, with GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE the sponsor.

The list of this year’s honorees include the following:

NANCY DANIELS, Chief of Content, TNETS, DISCOVERY, ANIMAL PLANET and SCIENCE CHANNEL,

MARIE DONOGUE, VP, GLOBAL SPORTS VIDEO, AMAZON

KIM GODWIN, President, ABC NEWS

WENDY GOLDBERG, Chief Communications Officer, iHEARTMEDIA

CHESLEY MADDOX-DORSEY, CEO, AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS

DEBRA O'CONNELL, President, Networks, DISNEY MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT DISTRIBUTION

DAWN PORTER, Founder, TRILOGY FILMS

AWM previously announced SOLEDAD O'BRIAN, award-winning journalist and CEO of SOLEDAD O'BRIAN PRODUCTIONS as the keynote presenter (NET NEWS 9/21). The organization also announced investing in the next generation of women in media through partnerships with GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE and MATTEL creating two unique fellowship programs for students pursuing a career in either journalism or media.

Said AWM President BECKY BROOKS, “It is an exceptional honor to recognize and celebrate this strong lineup and powerhouse of women leaders in our industry. SOLEDAN O'BRIEN as our keynote speaker will undoubtedly create an unforgettable event for everyone in attendance."

