Goldstein

In his latest missive, ‘The Rightsizing Of The Podcast Business,’ AMPLIFI MEDIA CEO and ALL ACCESS contributing columnist STEVEN GOLDSTEIN writes about recent changes in the Podcasting business and how downsizing may, in fact, in some cases be a blessing in disguise.

The Podcast innovator explains, “Why the cutbacks now? Podcasting is a simple business. Sales dollars chase ears, and many companies that launched podcasts have failed to capture enough audience. It’s not the first time that regular readers of this column have heard my lament that hits are hard to make, whether it’s TV, radio, streaming, print, or web. Finding and keeping an audience is increasingly difficult and expensive. There are a lot of levers to pull.”

Read GOLDSTEIN’s most recent AM/FM/Podcast column here, and keep an eye on ALL ACCESS for an exciting and innovative development in our Podcast section.

« see more Net News