Claire Reynolds Joins Nettwerk Music Group As Publicist
by Roy Trakin
October 4, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
CLAIRE REYNOLDS has left THE ORCHARD/CENTURY MEDIA after four years as publicity manager to join the NEW YORK office at NETTWERK MUSIC GROUP as publicist, starting last week.
Commented REYNOLDS, "It has been such a pleasure working with you over the past few years. Thank you so much for all the support. I look forward to staying in touch in the future."
Reach out to her at creynolds@nettwerk.com with your congratulations.