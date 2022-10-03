Reynolds (Photo: LinkedIn)

CLAIRE REYNOLDS has left THE ORCHARD/CENTURY MEDIA after four years as publicity manager to join the NEW YORK office at NETTWERK MUSIC GROUP as publicist, starting last week.

Commented REYNOLDS, "It has been such a pleasure working with you over the past few years. Thank you so much for all the support. I look forward to staying in touch in the future."

Reach out to her at creynolds@nettwerk.com with your congratulations.

