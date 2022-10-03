Most Added

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "Your Heart Or Mine." The song lands 41 new stations this week, joining the two that added it early.

Written by BART BUTLER, JUSTIN EBACH and JOHN PIERCE, “Your Heart Or Mine” is the next single from PARDI’s fourth studio album, “Mr. Saturday Night,” released on SEPTEMBER 2nd. It's a quick follow-up to the album's previous #1 hit, “Last Night Lonely,” which topped the MEDIABASE Country chart in the last week of AUGUST.

