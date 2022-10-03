Paul Hourican

TIKTOK has promoted PAUL HOURICAN to Global Head Of Music Operations.

The LONDON-based exec joined the company in NOVEMBER, 2019 as Head Of Music Operations, UK and EUROPE

HOURICAN has focused on the major music markets across EUROPE and has had responsibility for music strategy and its execution in the region. He will now lead a team to coordinate TIKTOK’s music campaigns globally, including its work with artists and labels.

Prior to joining TIKTOK, HOURICAN worked as the Head Of International Artist Marketing at YOUTUBE, based in NEW YORK, between 2017 and 2019.

He was a Music Curation Lead at the platform prior to that, between 2015 and 2017.

Before YOUTUBE, HOURICAN was the Head Of Talent and Music at MTV UK in LONDON.

HOURICAN stated, “More to follow, but very excited and grateful to be taking on a new gig at TIKTOK as Global Head of Music Operations.

“It’s truly a privilege to come to work every day with such an incredibly talented and passionate group of teammates, so I’m beyond excited for the journey ahead, to continue supporting our incredible partners and our artist community and to make some new friends along the way.”

