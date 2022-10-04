Radio Hall Of Fame Inductees

The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS has announced 10 new legends inducted into the RADIO HALL OF FAME for 2022.

The following 10 radio legends take their place in the Radio Hall of Fame immediately:

DOUG BANKS: Nationally syndicated on-air personality;

JAMES BROWN:Legendary singer, to be inducted as a radio station owner of WJBE KNOXVILLE, TN;

BOB COBURN: Host of the syndicated ROCKLINE show;

CHICK HEARN: Play-by-play announcer/voice of the LOS ANGELES LAKERS

BERNICE JUDIS: Owner/GM, WNEW-AM/NEW YORK in 30’s–'50s

SID MARK: Host of syndicated program, "Sounds Of SINATRA," for 60+ years;

BOBBY O'JAY: On-air personality, WDIA-AM/MEMPHIS

PERVIS SPANN: On-air personality, WVON-AM/CHICAGO

JAMES THOMPSON: GROUP W BROADCASTING President and President of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION

ROSALIE TROMBLEY: Music Director of CKLW-AM/DETROIT in the '60s–'70s.

Commented RADIO HALL OF FAME Co-Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN, “The RADIO HALL OF FAME is dedicated to recognizing the individuals who have made the greatest impact on our 100+ year old industry. I’m thrilled to see the NOMINATING COMMITTEE confirm the induction of these 10 individuals who each made such an impact on our industry in their time.”

Added Co-Chairman DENNIS GREEN, “We are proud to honor these legendary figures who made an indelible impact on the radio industry. Their legacy lives on as RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees of this year’s Legends class.”

The RADIO HALL OF FAME will recognize its 2022 class of inductees at the in-person 2022 induction ceremony on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1st, at CHICAGO’s RADISSON BLU ACQUA HOTEL.Tickets are on sale now at: www.radiohalloffame.com. A portion of ticket purchases is a tax-deductible charitable donation to the MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS.

