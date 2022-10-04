New Podcast Series

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and one of its companies, SOMETHIN' ELSE, has a new podcast series detailing the international adoption journey of a Guatemalan adoptee and his mother. ALL RELATIVE: DEFINING DIEGO showcases DIEGO and his mother, LAURIE's relationship through 20+ years.

Host LAURIE STERN commented, "When I started recording DIEGO as a baby in GUATEMALA, I had no idea how many places the story would go. And we kept the tape rolling as international adoption got shut down and as our own family wellbeing was threatened, but now I’m so proud that DIEGO and I are bringing this story to listeners around the world."

DIEGA XICAY added, "We realized while making this series that even though LAURIE has been reporting and recording all these years, this story is my story too. I’m the one who has to figure out what it really means to be from two very different places. DEFINING DIEGO is 23 years of me growing up Minnesotan, while also deepening my connection to the Guatemalan village where I was born. And it’s a story I’m ready to tell."

ALL RELATIVE: DEFINING DIEGO is executive produced by LIZZIE JACOBS, JUDE KAMPFNER, and TOM KOENIG at SOMETHIN’ ELSE, a SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT company.

« see more Net News