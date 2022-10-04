New Sports Podcasts

PODCASTONE has added to its podcast roster with new shows from World Series Champion NICK SWISHER, NBA Champion BOBBY PORTIS and retired NFL Running Back CHRIS HOWARD, as well as the recent launch of HAMMERED HEROES hosted by BRENDAN FITZGIBBONS and SOPHIE SANTOS. The quartet of shows all launch as part PODCASTONE's sports vertical of programming for the podcast network.

SWISHER debuts THE NICK SWISHER SHOW, MILWAUKEE BUCKS forward BOBBY PORTIS unveils KEEP IT A BUCK, former JACKSONVILLE JAGUAR CHRIS HOWARD hosts PLUGGED IN WITH CHRIS HOWARD and comedians BRENDAN FITZGIBBONS and SOPHIE SANTOS host HAMMERED HEROES, taking a look into the best performances by professional athletes while they were drunk, on drugs, or horribly hungover.

