Driver

HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WAYFM Network has promoted BRIAN DRIVER to VP/National Operations. DRIVER has served at WAYFM since 2012, first as OM for WAYA/CHARLESTON, SC, then as GM.



"BRIAN has demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond to serve the listeners of his community. In the broader industry, he’s proven himself to be a solutions-oriented pro that has a heart for the mission,” said Chief of Media Operations JIM MARSHALL. “I’m thrilled to have his influence nationwide."

DRIVER shared, “I am so excited to further my role with HOPE MEDIA GROUP! We have an incredible group of people that I am looking forward to working with on a more ongoing basis while we continue to change the lives of our listeners and share the word and love of JESUS with them.”

