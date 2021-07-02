Jones Sentenced

Former MADISON, WI radio personality MATTHEW JONES has been sentenced to three years in prison for one charge of possession of child pornography, according to local TV outlet WMTV. The other nine charges against him were dismissed YESTERDAY (10/3). His sentence also includes an additional three years of extended supervision.

JONES, who did mornings as "JACKSON JONES" at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON, WI until his arrest last year, pleaded guilty to the one count in DANE COUNTY court on MONDAY. In JUNE of 2021, he had pleaded not guilty to 10 felony possession of child pornography charges.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 2/18/21), local police were first tipped off about potential child porn possession in DECEMBER of 2020. The tip spawned an investigation which led to a search warrant for JONES' home. He was arrested in FEBRUARY of 2021 and was later released on a signature bond. In APRIL of that year, he was charged in DANE COUNTY Circuit Court with the additional nine counts of possession of child pornography.

