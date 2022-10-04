Bradley

After suffering a heart attack this past weekend, PINECASTLE RECORDS’ Bluegrass music star DALE ANN BRADLEY was admitted to a hospital in LEXINGTON, KY, where will undergo a triple bypass later this week. As a result, some upcoming shows have been canceled or postponed.

Her band has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with her medical bills. Find it here. Updates to her condition will be posted to her official FACEBOOK page as they become available.

