Bluegrass Star Dale Ann Bradley Suffers Heart Attack; Will Undergo Triple Bypass
by Phyllis Stark
October 4, 2022
After suffering a heart attack this past weekend, PINECASTLE RECORDS’ Bluegrass music star DALE ANN BRADLEY was admitted to a hospital in LEXINGTON, KY, where will undergo a triple bypass later this week. As a result, some upcoming shows have been canceled or postponed.
Her band has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with her medical bills. Find it here. Updates to her condition will be posted to her official FACEBOOK page as they become available.