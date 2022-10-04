Depeche Mode (Photo Credit: Sven Darmer)

DEPECHE MODE will embark on a Memento Mori Tour World Tour and release their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, in Spring 2023 via COLUMBIA RECORDS. The band's first tour in over five years will begin with a limited series of North American arena dates starting MARCH 23rd in SACRAMENTO’s GOLDEN 1 CENTER.

The tour will include shows at NEW YORK’s MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, CHICAGO’s UNITED CENTER, LOS ANGELES’ KIA FORUM and TORONTO’s SCOTIABANK ARENA. DEPECHE MODE will begin their European stadium tour on MAY 16th.

DEPECHE MODE's MARTIN GORE said, "We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After FLETCH’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

"FLETCH would have loved this album," added DAVE GAHAN. "We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

The band made the announcement at a special event in BERLIN. Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7th. Find the tour dates here

