LORETTA LYNN, one of the classic female Country singers of all time, who ruled the charts in the ‘60s and ‘70s, racking up over 70 hits as a solo artist and duet partner and selling more than 45 million albums worldwide , passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning (10/4) at her home in HURRICANE MILLS, TN. She was 90 years old.

Literally a “coal miner’s daughter” – as her song, autobiography and 1980 biopic stated – LYNN helped forge a path for women in Country music from her first single, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl,” through such hits as “Success,” “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” “Your Squaw Is On The Warpath,” “Woman Of The World (Leave My World Alone)” and “The Pill,” all proto-feminist anthems. She later collaborated with ERNEST TUBB, CONWAY TWITTY for a series of chart-topping duets, and THE WHITE STRIPES’ JACK WHITE, who produced her 2004 GRAMMY-winning Best Country album, “Van Lear Rose.”

Born LORETTA WEBB on APRIL 14th, 1932 in BUTCHER HOLLOW, KY, she was literally the daughter of coal miner THEODORE MELVIN “TED” WEBB and CLARA MARIE “CLARY,” and the second of eight children, including sisters CRYSTAL GAYLE and PEGGY SUE, who both also became Country singers. At 15, in JANUARY of 1948, LORETTA married OLIVER “DOOLITTLE” LYNN, with their life together inspiring the music she wrote.

When she was 20, DOOLITTLE bought LORETTA a $17 HARMONY guitar, which she taught herself to play. With OLIVER’s encouragement, she formed her own band, LORETTA AND THE TRAILBLAZERS, with her brother. JAY LEE, on lead guitar, often appearing at local clubs in the WASHINGTON state area. She won a televised talent contest in TACOMA, WA, hosted by BUCK OWENS, attracting the attention of CANADIAN DON GRASHEY, who co-founded the label ZERO RECORDS to put out LYNN’s music.

LYNN recorded her first single, “Honky Tonk Girl,” in FEBRUARY, 1960, during a HOLLYWOOD session at UNITED WESTERN RECORDERS, engineered by DON BLAKE and produced by GRASHEY, which she dubbed “a shuffle with a WEST COAST beat.” The record climbed to #14 on BILLBOARD’s C&W chart.

With her relationship with the WILBURN BROTHERS, who published her songs, and appearances at the GRAND OLE OPRY (which she was invited to join in 1962), LYNN quickly became part of the NASHVILLE Country music scene, and by 1967 charted her first of 16 #1 Country hits for DECCA, including “Before I’m Over You,” “Wine, Women And Song,” “Fist City,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” LYNN focused on working-class female issues, with lyrics about philandering husbands and their mistresses, all issues she faced in her own marriage. She also pushed the envelope by singing about birth control (“The Pill”), an overload of children (“One’s On The Way”), double standards for men and women (“Rated X”) and being a war widow (“Dear Uncle Sam”).

Conservative Country radio banned nine of her songs, but LYNN and contemporaries like TAMMY WYNETTE set the template for women to follow in pursuing Country music stardom, which surely influenced modern groups like THE CHICKS and LITTLE BIG TOWN with their own controversial songs. She was the first woman to win the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) and ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Awards for Entertainer of the Year, and the first to win the CMA's Female Vocalist prize in 1967 (her first of three). She was later awarded the CMA's WILLIE NELSON Lifetime Achievement Award.

LYNN’s professional partnership with CONWAY TWITTY resulted in five #1 hits between 1971 and 1975, with their first release, “After The Fire Is Gone,” winning a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duet, followed by “Lead Me On,” “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” “As Soon As I Hang Up The Phone” and “Feelins.” The pair was named “Vocal Duo Of The Year” for four consecutive years by the CMA, while the ACM dubbed them “Best Vocal Duet” in 1971, ’74, ’75 and ’76.

Her best-selling autobiography, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” written with GEORGE VECSEY, topped the NEW YORK TIMES best-seller list and was subsequently made into a hit movie, which earned a Best Actress OSCAR for star SISSY SPACEK and turned LYNN into an American icon, transcending her Country music success. LYNN scored more hit singles in the ‘80s, including “Pregnant Again,” “Naked In The Rain” and “Somebody Led Me Away,” becoming the first woman in Country music to have 50 Top 10 hits, the last of which, “I Lie,” charted in 1982.

LYNN began to concentrate more on touring than making albums from the mid-‘80s. She lent her voice to “Honky Tonk Angels Medley” on K.D. LANG’s 1987 album, “Shadowland,” featuring KITTY WELLS and BRENDA LEE, which earned a GRAMMY nomination. LYNN’s 1988 album, “Who Was That Stranger,” was released the same year she was inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

LYNN launched a comeback in 1993 with the hit CD, “Honky Tonk Angels,” a collaboration with DOLLY PARTON and WYNETTE, featuring the charting single, “Silver Threads And Golden Needles,” selling more than 800,000 copies of the album, certified gold in the U.S. and CANADA. and receiving GRAMMY and CMA nominations. LYNN released a three-CD boxed set chronicling her career on MCA RECORDS, “Honky Tonk Girl: The LORETTA LYNN Collection,” in 1994. In 1995, she taped a seven-week series on THE NASHVILLE NETWORK, “LORETTA LYNN & Friends,” and performed 50 live dates that year.

Her husband, OLIVER, died five days short of his 70th birthday in 1996, and in 2000, she released “Still Country,” with “I Can’t Hear The Music,” a tribute song to her late husband. When the single “Country In My Genes,” charted on the BILLBOARD Country chart, it made LYNN the first woman in Country to chart singles in five decades. She published her second autobiography, “Still Woman Enough,” in 2002, and followed it up with a cookbook, “You’re Cookin’ It Country,” in 2004.

With producer JACK WHITE, she recorded “Van Lear Rose” and released it in 2004, with ROLLING STONE voting it the second best album of the year. It also won the GRAMMY for Best Country Album.

In 2010, SONY MUSIC released “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute To LORETTA LYNN,” with REBA McENTIRE, FAITH HILL, PARAMORE and CARRIE UNDERWOOD performing her classic hits, including the Top 10 music video hit/single, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which LYNN record with MIRANDA LAMBERT and SHERYL CROW. When it charted, LYNN became the only female Country artist to chart in six decades. She published her third autobiography, “Honky Tonk Girl” My Life In Lyrics,” in 2012, and the following year, contributed “Take Your Gun And Go, John,” to the compilation, “Divided & United: Songs Of The Civil War.”

Her “Full Circle” ALBUM came out in MARCH of 2016 on SONY LEGACY, featuring LYNN re-recording some of her classic material with collaborators WILLIE NELSON and ELVIS COSTELLO on songs such as “Fist City” and “Whispering Sea,” co-produced by JOHN CARTER CASH, son of JOHNNY, and LYNN's daughter, PATSY LYNN RUSSELL.

LYNN was also the subject of the PBS documentary, “AMERICAN Masters – LORETTA LYNN: Still A Mountain Girl,” which premiered in 2016.

She has released 60 albums (including 10 with TWITTY) and won three GRAMMY AWARDS (and 18 nominations), seven AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, eight BMI awards (including ICON in 2004), 14 ACM AWARDS and eight CMA AWARDS. She was the recipient of the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS in 2003, the first female Country artist to receive a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME in 1977, and the only female recipient to date of the ACM's Artist of the Decade honor.

In 2001, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” was named among NPR’s “100 Most Significant Songs Of The 20th Century” and in 2008, LYNN was inducted into the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME. She also received the GRAMMY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD in 2010 from THE RECORDING ACADEMY. In 2013, PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA awarded her with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM.

LYNN is survived by four living children, including son ERNEST RAY, and daughters CLARA MARIE “CISSY” and twins PEGGY JEAN and PATSY EILEEN and 21 grandchildren. Two of her children, daughter BETTY SUE and son JACK BENNY, died from emphysema and drowning, respectively.

Memorial plans are pending. In lieu of flowers, her family has asked for donations to the LORETTA LYNN FOUNDATION.





