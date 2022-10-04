Lynn (Photo: S_Bukley/Shutterstock.com)

In the wake of Country music icon LORETTA LYNN's death this morning (NET NEWS 10/4), two audio tributes have been produced for radio. ROWDY YATES and COMPASS MEDIA are making available a free, six-song retrospective honoring LYNN's career and music. It's available for download by contacting YATES here.

BENZTOWN AUDIO is also offering a 90-second audio tribute that can be downloaded here. It was voiced by TESSA HALL, written by BILL ROYAL and produced by ADAM HOOD.

« see more Net News