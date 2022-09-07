Shelton (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

INFLUENCE MEDIA has formed a joint venture with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist BLAKE SHELTON, and has acquired the master recordings catalog comprising all of his commercial releases from 2001 to 2019. The joint venture will allow SHELTON to participate in a share of the profits generated. WARNER MUSIC GROUP will continue to lead distribution for SHELTON's catalog, which has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide to date.

SHELTON's discography through 2019 consists of 11 studio LPs, including a Christmas album, and two EPs. His catalog also spans three compilation albums: FULLY LOADED: GOD'S COUNTRY (2019), RELOADED: 20 #1 Hits (2015), and LOADED: THE BEST OF BLAKE SHELTON (2010).

SHELTON said, "I can't believe it's been 20 years since my first album and single. Sometimes I still feel like the kid from OKLAHOMA I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn't. I'm excited to be working with ... the team at INFLUENCE MEDIA on so much of my catalog, and to introduce my songs to the next generation of Country fans."

INFLUENCE MEDIA Founder and Co-Managing Partner LYLETTE PIZARRO added, "BLAKE is one of the most exciting luminaries to emerge in both Country music and television in the past two decades. His music's continued resonance with new and established audiences makes him the perfect business partner for INFLUENCE. We're particularly proud of the fact that BLAKE will continue to be an active participant in his catalog moving forward, and to have a tailored joint venture in place that will ensure he remains an active profit participant. We're excited to work closely with BLAKE, his management team at STARSTRUCK and our partners at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE to identify strategic opportunities for his modern Country classics."

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Co-Pres. BEN KLINE also added, "BLAKE is one of the most important artists, not only in our genre, but also in the wider world of music and television. We are excited about the opportunity to introduce BLAKE's music to more fans, and we look forward to our partnership with INFLUENCE."

