'The Last Resort' Premiering Tuesday, October 18th

WARNER MUSIC GROUP's in-house podcast network INTERVAL PRESENTS announced today they will launch a new podcast called THE LAST RESORT. The new eight-episode documentary podcast series will premier TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18th, with two episodes. The documentary podcast series, hosted by activist and musician XIUHTEZCATL MARTINEZ, will follow the rise, fall, and rebirth of CALEXIT: the campaign for Californian Independence, to explore what would happen if CALIFORNIA seceded from the UNITED STATES.

GM/INTERVAL PRESENTS and WMG's SVP/Digital Strategy & Business Development ALLAN COYE said, “INTERVAL PRESENTS is excited to launch this new series and share a compelling story with our listeners craving forward-thinking podcasts. With XIUHTEZCATL’s unique perspective as a voice for his generation, THE LAST RESORT is our foray into documentary storytelling to probe today’s cultural and social issues and provide a platform for trending discussions. We’re creating exceptional and culture-driven content to connect our audience to meaningful topics that speak to their own identities and interests.”

MARTINEZ added, “What drew me to exploring the CALEXIT story was how it forced us to examine the things that fundamentally connect us while underscoring how we are more divided than ever as a country. CALEXIT is really just the entry point for a complex story about the many visions of the future that are competing to take root. I’m excited for the opportunity to partner with INTERVAL PRESENTS on THE LAST RESORT. I hope the show inspires conversation and thought around the issues and stories that are shaped by our history and that will determine our future.”

THE LAST RESORT will be available on all major podcast platforms. Watch the trailer here.

