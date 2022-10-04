New Home of the Pelicans

The NBA’s NEW ORLEANS PELICANS announced they have signed a multi-year deal to broadcast all PELICANS games live on iHEARTRADIO Talk WRNO/NEW ORLEANS starting this season.

TODD GRAFFAGNINI returns as play-by-play announcer for his fourth season with the PELICANS, along with JOHN DESHAZIER as color analyst, ERIN SUMMERS as sideline reporter, with studio host GUS KATTENGELL hosting pre-game, halftime and post-game reporting.

iHEARTMEDIA NEW ORLEANS President TORI KAHL said, “We’re looking forward to an exciting season with the NEW ORLEANS PELICANS. From live play-by-play on 99-5 WRNO to our shared passion for the city, a partnership with the NEW ORLEANS PELICANS is a natural fit across our eight brands.”

iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS President KEVIN LEGRETT said, “We are excited to be the audio partner of the NEW ORLEANS PELICANS. This aligns with our continued commitment to deliver sports content to our listeners across the country, timely and conveniently. Sports fans are passionate about their teams, and our stations in NEW ORLEANS will keep listeners informed with can’t miss content throughout the season.”

