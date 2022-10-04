Coldplay (Photo: James Marcus Haney)

COLDPLAY will be canceling eight shows in BRAZIL this month after singer CHRIS MARTIN developed a serious lung infection. TMZ is reporting that MARTIN was told by doctors to rest for the next three weeks.

All tour dates from OCTOBER 11-28 which included stops in RIO DE JANIERO and SAO PAULO have been postponed.

The band released a statement, saying, “To everyone in BRAZIL who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience. We’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time when we need to prioritize CHRIS’ health."

« see more Net News