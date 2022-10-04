Lynn (Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

The Country music industry is reeling over this morning’s (10/4) death of legend LORETTA LYNN, 90, with both fellow artists and industry executives paying their respects.

JOE BONSALL of THE OAK RIDGE BOYS said, “GREAT BRITAIN lost their long-time reigning Queen, now we have lost ours. Rest easy Miss LORETTA. We all loved you so very much.”

Said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG, ”The story of LORETTA LYNN’s life is unlike any other, yet she drew from that story a body of work that resonates with people who might never fully understand her bleak and remote childhood, her hardscrabble early days, or her adventures as a famous and beloved celebrity. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, LORETTA insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth."

“It is not enough to say today that Country music has lost LORETTA LYNN, but rather the world has lost a true music legend,” said COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “LORETTA was a woman whose contributions and impact inspired countless artists and transformed the Country genre into a universal art form. She was a COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member and the first woman to receive a CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. As a trailblazing songwriter, she bravely wrote about socially and culturally relevant topics that came to define a generation. I'll personally remember LORETTA for her spirit, artistry and genius that rivaled contemporaries like BOB DYLAN, JOHN LENNON and PAUL McCARTNEY.”

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC CEO DAMON WHITESIDE said, “There simply is not another female artist whose songwriting and artistry have blazed more of a trail or had more impact on the Country music industry – and the world – than LORETTA LYNN. The true ‘Queen of Country’ had a massive impact on the history and legacy of the ACADEMY, earning 14 ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 1975, making her the first female to win that coveted trophy. She was also honored with the ACM Artist of the Decade Award for her fearless and legendary work in the 1970s, again the first and only female to achieve that. I was personally honored to work with her family last year for ACM Honors, when we celebrated LORETTA’s groundbreaking contributions as a songwriter by honoring her with the ACM Poet’s Award. While we all feel the deep loss of an icon, LORETTA’s spirit will continue to guide today’s artists and songwriters for decades to come.”

LYNN’s contemporary, fellow GRAND OLE OPRY star JEANNIE SEELY, said of LYNN, "There are simply no words to adequately describe my feelings at this loss. She was the matriarch of our OPRY family the past several years, and even though she could not be there in person, she was very much in that building, in our hearts, and on our minds … Her impact on our industry through her songs was huge. She made everyone aware, starkly at times, of the plight of some women’s lives, and that awareness brought about changes … She will always be one of Country music’s greatest gifts to the world."

Another OPRY legend, BILL ANDERSON, said of LYNN, “The world has lost a treasured icon, and I have lost a friend of more than 60 years. I have so many wonderful memories of touring with LORETTA, sharing stages all over the world, laughing together and admiring her strength and tenacity. She was one of a kind as a singer, songwriter and human being. We are all better off for her having walked among us."

Country singer GRETCHEN WILSON added, “LORETTA LYNN was the living, breathing description of what it meant to be a woman of Country music. Sadly, and appropriately, she takes it with her. No one will ever be more."

Continue reading below for more tributes to LYNN, posted by her fellow artists and peers on social media.

I’m so heartbroken to hear about Loretta’s passing. She was so kind to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thanks you for all the songs . Miss you. Fly high. 🦋💙 pic.twitter.com/BJijGC16Wy — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 4, 2022





She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing “Dear Miss Loretta” with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP pic.twitter.com/fiUNnTrlvZ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 4, 2022





Pioneer. Queen. Wife. Mother. Friend. The mark you’ve made in this world will live on forever. Miss Loretta, I will miss you. Strength to the family and all who love you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HDiFunntWU — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) October 4, 2022

The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress.. https://t.co/LG40fLLSiG pic.twitter.com/BGfL0SVwEo — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 4, 2022

There is no Shania Twain without Loretta Lynn (and those that came before her) – constantly kicking the door down and finding humour along the way! R.I.P Loretta ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hABFG8iE8I — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) October 4, 2022

The world lost a legend. We lost a sister.

Love you Loretta❤️🌺. ⁦@LorettaLynn⁩ pic.twitter.com/bQUEb87U4U — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) October 4, 2022

None of us women in country music could be where we are without her and the paths Loretta Lynn paved. Sending all of my love to her family, friends, and the whole country music family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vFUNh46xUV — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) October 4, 2022

Loretta was a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her.



We will miss you, @LorettaLynn. Your legacy will live on forever here at the Mother Church. pic.twitter.com/32JVEwaVor — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) October 4, 2022

She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel. pic.twitter.com/oPVgfrO1vd — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 4, 2022

We’re sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs pic.twitter.com/TxniY3Qmgs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) October 4, 2022

It was the honor of my career to play your guitar and sing one of your songs. Your inspiration will live on through all of us girls. We promise. Thank you for the guidance. And thank you for the music. Rest now Miss Loretta.https://t.co/3ZAIIzcdCC — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) October 4, 2022

