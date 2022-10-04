iHeartMedia/Raleigh Launches Hurricane Relief Drive

iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH has launched a relief donation drive to aid the victims of HURRICANE IAN, taking place TODAY (10/5) from 6a–8p (ET) at WALMART SUPERCENTER in CARY, NC.

iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH stations will be on-site broadcasting live and promoting the event, including Top 40 WDCG (G105), Country WNCB (B93.9), Classic Hip-Hop WDCG-HD2-W237BZ (95.3 THE BEAT), Rock WRDU and News-Talk WTKK (106.1 FM).

Listeners are encouraged to attend and donate supplies for those in FLORIDA who have been affected by HURRICANE IAN. Donations will fill a truck provided by CROSSROADS FORD OF APEX before being delivered to GOD'S PIT CREW, INC., a non-profit crisis response team that will be making multiple supply deliveries to FLORIDA. The most in-demand supplies needed include new washcloths, deodorant, AAA batteries and non-perishable food items.

iHEARTMEDIA VP/Programming TREVOR MORINI commented, “Our team has heard from many TRIANGLE-area listeners who have a connection to HURRICANE victims in FLORIDA, whether it be friends or family. The overwhelming desire to help those victims is what makes us proud to be part of this community.”

