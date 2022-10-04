A New Deal

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT have signed their morning show co-hosts DAVE HUNTER and CHARLES URQUHART of the "DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK MORNING SHOW" to a long-term renewal extension agreement. The show is also heard on BEASLEY's WBOS/BOSTON, WPBB/TAMPA, and WXRK/FT. MYERS and is available to radio stations across the country through a recent syndication deal with KEY NETWORKS.

BEASLEY Executive VP/COO BRIAN BEASLEY said, “We are thrilled to have DAVE & CHUCK remain in the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family for years to come. They are what great morning shows are all about - funny, smart, and completely connected to their audience on multiple platforms. It’s a privilege to have them on our team!” BEASLEY Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE added, “DAVE & CHUCK have been such a big part of the DETROIT community for over 20 years and the show continues to grow into other markets. We’re very happy to extend our relationship!”

HUNTER said, “We’ve had the pleasure of working here for almost a decade and are thrilled to continue working with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. We’re also lucky enough to actually still all like each other on the show and continue to have a lot of fun, so signing on for more was a no brainer!”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP National Content and Dir. DETROIT Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, “In today’s radio landscape strong personalities aren’t only preferred, they’re a must have. Every day, DAVE & CHUCK deliver a textbook morning show framing the weird world we live in, making us laugh and gasp with extraordinary storytelling.”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP DETROIT VP and Market Manager MAC EDWARDS said, “DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK – and their talented ensemble cast – are remarkable entertainers who know how to enthrall an audience and leave them wanting even more DAVE & CHUCK content every single day. I couldn’t be happier to have them with us for many more years of laugh-out-loud morning moments in DETROIT and across the country!”

DAVE & CHUCK began working together in APRIL of 2001, along with cast member LISA WAY, on CIMX (89X)/WINDSOR, CANADA until NOVEMBER of 2012, with the show debuting on WRIF in MAY 2013. Since then, they've added cast member ANDY GREEN, Producer JAMES CAMPBELL, Video Editor JASON WATSON, and Syndication Producer AL BECK, who have also signed renewal extensions to remain with the show.

