FCC: Considering A Controversial Proposal.

The FCC is considering a proposal that would permit FM booster stations to selectively serve certain communities, which could exclude rural areas, and has raised concerns among some politicians.

SOUTH CAROLINA Congressman JEFF DUNCAN issued the following statement expressing concern over the proposal. “The FM booster stations proposal before the FCC could have negative implications for many of our constituents in rural communities who rely on locally focused broadcast radio for news, emergency information, and entertainment. We urge the FCC to consider the implications the ZONECASTING proposal could have on rural communities and the risks it especially poses for people in areas with little access to broadband. As we have seen from HURRICANE IAN, broadcast radio is essential for many rural communities that rely heavily on local radio, and the FCC’s proposal to selectively target certain geographic areas could inhibit these communities from receiving essential information and having access to broadcast radio.”

