Stuttering John (photo: Shutterstock)

HOWARD STERN’s former sidekick "STUTTERING JOHN" MELENDEZ has lost an appeal of his lawsuit claiming that SIRIUSXM exploited his name and voice to promote STERN’s shows, according to the NEW YORK POST. .

MELENDEZ, who left the show in 2004 after a 15-year run, filed suit against the network in 2020, claiming it was using old recordings of him to attract listeners without his permission.

MANHATTAN’s 2ND CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS unanimously upheld a lower court’s 2021 decision tossing the suit, finding that SIRIUSXM doesn’t owe any damages.

The ruling found that MELENDEZ wasn’t covered by federal copyright laws because he failed to allege that SIRIUSXM made money off of his name rather than off of the archival episode excerpts they aired that featured his voice.

MELENDEZ originally left "The HOWARD STERN Show" in 2004 for NBC's "The Tonight Show With JAY LENO," where he was an announcer despite his speech impediment.

STERN’s show moved from the radio to SIRIUS in 2006 under a five-year $500 million contract -- that included the rights to air old shows.

“While we respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, we note that it took them 34 pages to render its decision and the 2ND used this case as the opportunity to clarify the prevailing law in the Circuit,” MELENDEZ’ lawyer MICHAEL POPOK commented. “MR. MELENDEZ had a meritorious appeal seeking to reverse the dismissal of his case and should have been on the winning end of a case seeking to compensate him for years of creative work for which he was not adequately paid."

