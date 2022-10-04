Tom Morello (Photo: Glynnis Jones / Shutterstock.com)

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE have canceled their NORTH AMERICAN tour next year as frontman ZACH DE LA ROCHA recovers from a torn ACHILLES tendon.

The singer injured his leg four songs into the band’s concert on JULY 11th in CHICAGO — the second show of their PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT tour. He was able to finish RATM’s 2022 dates by performing from a seated position, but it appears that won't work moving forward.

“Unfortunately, it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing,” DE LA ROCHA wrote in a note announcing the tour’s cancelation. “I have a severe tear in my left ACHILLES tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised.

“It’s not simply a question of begin able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 NORTH AMERICAN leg.”

RATM previously canceled their 2022 UK/EUROPEAN tour due to the injury. DE LA ROCHA did end his note by saying, “I hope to see you very soon."

« see more Net News