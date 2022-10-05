Lynn (Photo: Chris Hollo)

The GRAND OLE OPRY will honor LORETTA LYNN this week as a tribute to her life and contributions to the OPRY and Country music. All OPRY shows this week (also the OPRY’s 97th birthday week) will pay tribute to LYNN, who died YESTERDAY (10/4) at the age of 90 (NET NEWS 10/4).

SATURDAY’s (10/8) live show, radio broadcast, livestream and CIRCLE NETWORK broadcast will be officially dedicated to the 60-year OPRY member. Co-owned WSM-A/NASHVILLE’s “Coffee, Country, and CODY” morning show is also celebrating LYNN’s life this week with on-air visits from fellow OPRY members and other LYNN friends.

During last night’s OPRY show, several members celebrated LYNN with their performances, including JEANNIE SEELY, who performed "You Ain't Woman Enough,” CHRIS YOUNG, who sang a portion of "After The Fire Is Gone,” and CARLY PEARCE, who played a tribute song she wrote, "Dear Miss LORETTA.” An OPRY member since 1962, LYNN’s last performance there happened in 2017, when she inducted her sister, CRYSTAL GAYLE, as a new OPRY member.

“There is no monument, award, or musical performance that can ever begin to recognize the incredible woman LORETTA LYNN was or the contributions she made,” said OPRY VP/Executive Producer DAN ROGERS. “There was absolutely nothing like the moment when LORETTA was introduced to an OPRY audience that would spring to its feet before she had even taken the stage. We are thankful for her life and career and humbled to honor her this week. LORETTA and the OPRY are forever connected, and as long as there is an OPRY, LORETTA’s treasured music will live on.”

Earlier this year, the OPRY recognized LYNN’s 90th birthday with performances by GAYLE, THE GATLIN BROTHERS, MAGGIE ROSE, and the OPRY debut of duo TWITTY AND LYNN, the grandchildren of LYNN and her frequent duet partner, CONWAY TWITTY.

